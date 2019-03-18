Top 10 Most Trolled Movies In Telugu Of All Time: Ram Charan, Mahesh & Pawan Top The List
There's no denying that Tollywood is one of the biggest and most popular film industries in the country. Over the years, it has been home to legends such as NTR and ANR. Moreover, it is synonymous with films such as Mayabazaar and Devadasu which are considered to be classics even today. However, at times, Tollywood has also churned out several highly forgettable films which left a bad taste in the mouth. In fact, some of these films were so terrible that they became the 'most trolled' Tollywood films of all time. Here is a look at the top 10 most trolled movies in Telugu
10 Badrinath
The film was trolled for being similar to the Bollywood hit Krissh. Moreover, Allu Arjun's look too was ridiculed by his detractors.
9 Shadow
Featuring Venkatesh and Taapsee in the lead, Shadow was one of the worst films of 2013 and received flak from all quarters. Fans trolled the otherwise dependable Venkatesh for choosing a weak script and damaging his career.
8 Dhada
One of the biggest flops of Naga Chaitanya's career, Dhada was roasted by critics and fans alike for being a damp squib on every front.
7 Rebel
Prabhas, the 'Darling' of countless moviebuffs, was trolled like never before when Rebel failed to meet expectations and wrecked his career.
6 Officer
Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma have previously given us popular movies like Siva and Govinda Govinda. Fans had high expectations from their most recent film Officer. However, it proved to be a disgrace for Nags' fans who called it a 'headache'.
5 Shakti
Shakti was such a big failure that even Jr NTR himself recently trolled it and said that he would never forget the movie.
4 Parama Veer Chakra
Balakrishna is one of the most trolled heroes in Tollywood. His Parama Veer Chakra, which released in 2011, was roasted like peanuts due to its boring and 'outdated' narrative.
3 Agnyaathavaasi
Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi failed to impress fans and critics alike. To make matters worse, it was trolled for being a copy of the French movie Largo Winch.
2Brahmotsavam
Brahmotsavam was such a disappointing movie that even Mahesh Babu's die-hard fans decided to troll it using the infamous 'flopotsam' hashtag
1 Vinaya Vidheya Rama
The Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the most embarrassing movie of the Mega Power star's career, was ripped apart/trolled due to the non-existent plot and OTT action scenes.