Top 10 Most Trolled Movies In Telugu Of All Time: Ram Charan, Mahesh & Pawan Top The List

10 Badrinath

The film was trolled for being similar to the Bollywood hit Krissh. Moreover, Allu Arjun's look too was ridiculed by his detractors.

9 Shadow

Featuring Venkatesh and Taapsee in the lead, Shadow was one of the worst films of 2013 and received flak from all quarters. Fans trolled the otherwise dependable Venkatesh for choosing a weak script and damaging his career.

8 Dhada

One of the biggest flops of Naga Chaitanya's career, Dhada was roasted by critics and fans alike for being a damp squib on every front.

7 Rebel

Prabhas, the 'Darling' of countless moviebuffs, was trolled like never before when Rebel failed to meet expectations and wrecked his career.

6 Officer

Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma have previously given us popular movies like Siva and Govinda Govinda. Fans had high expectations from their most recent film Officer. However, it proved to be a disgrace for Nags' fans who called it a 'headache'.

5 Shakti

Shakti was such a big failure that even Jr NTR himself recently trolled it and said that he would never forget the movie.

4 Parama Veer Chakra

Balakrishna is one of the most trolled heroes in Tollywood. His Parama Veer Chakra, which released in 2011, was roasted like peanuts due to its boring and 'outdated' narrative.

3 Agnyaathavaasi

Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi failed to impress fans and critics alike. To make matters worse, it was trolled for being a copy of the French movie Largo Winch.

2Brahmotsavam

Brahmotsavam was such a disappointing movie that even Mahesh Babu's die-hard fans decided to troll it using the infamous 'flopotsam' hashtag

1 Vinaya Vidheya Rama

The Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the most embarrassing movie of the Mega Power star's career, was ripped apart/trolled due to the non-existent plot and OTT action scenes.