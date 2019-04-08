English
    Top 10 Telugu Actors With Most Viewed Wikipedia Pages: Nani Beats Jr NTR In Style; Full List Out!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The dashing and charismatic Nani is one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in Tollywood. He enjoys a pretty solid fan following thanks to his gripping screen presence, innocent looks, impressive performances and bindass nature. During his illustrious career, he has starred in quite a few popular films and this has helped him prove that he is a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some awesome news for the Natural Star's fans. The list for the most viewed Wikipedia pages of Tollywood stars in the last 12 months is out and it's bound to send Nani's fans into a state of frenzy as he has scored a big win over Jr NTR.

    Here is the complete list.

    10 Jr NTR

    Jr NTR has secured the last position on the list despite being in the news last year because if Aravinda Sametha and RRR. His page was viewed merely 37,000 times which is quite shocking.

    9 Adivisesh

    Adivisesh's Wikipedia page was viewed 453,000 times which is quite impressive as he is not an A-lister. The actor seems to have benefited big time due to his film Goodachari.

    8 Akhil Akkineni

    Surprisingly, even Akhil has secured a better position than Jr NTR. The Akkineni lad's Wikipedia page was viewed 842,000 times in the last 12 months.

    7 Nani

    Nani 's Wikipedia page was viewed nearly 1Million times which bears testimony to his rising popularity. Last year, he grabbed plenty of attention due to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 which become popular despite receiving mixed reactions.

    6 Pawan Kalyan

    Pawan Kalyan remained a hot trend on Wikipedia last year as his page was viewed 1.2 Million times. This achievement notwithstanding, 2018 was a bad year for PK as Agnyaathavaasi bombed at the box office.

    5 Naga Chaitanya

    Naga Chaitanya's Wikipedia page received 1.3 Million views which is a decent number for a star of his stature.

    4 Ram Charan

    Ram Charan's Wikipedia page was viewed 1.7 Million times and this helped him secured a respectable position on the list.

    3 Prabhas

    Prabhas' Wiki page received 1.7 Million views even though 'Darling' did not have a single release last year.

    2 Allu Arjun

    Even though Allu Arjun had a pretty disappointing 2018, his Wikipedia page managed to secure 1.9 Million views and remained a major trend.

    1 Mahesh Babu

    Mahesh Babu's Wikipedia page was viewed over 2.2 Million times which bears testimony to his star power. He truly is the 'Prince' of Tollywood.

