Top 10 Telugu Actresses On Instagram: Not Kajal Aggarwal Or Samantha But This Actress Tops The List!

10. Niveda Thomas

Niveda Thomas is a well-known face in the Telugu film industry as well and the actress has been a part of some of the top hits. She is at the ninth spot in the list with over 2.7 m followers.

9. Keerthy Suresh

Keerthu Suresh has been an active presence in the Telugu film industry as well. Keerthy Suresh's popularity in Tollywood rose to all new heights with her powerful performance as Savitri in Mahanati. On Instagram, she has over 2.9 million followers at present.

8. Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna is quite active on Instagram and she has a huge number of followers. The actress, who has made her presence felt in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries has over 3.1 million followers.

7. Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran, the actress who stepped into the film world with the blockbuster movie Premam, went on to become a very popular face in Tollywood as well. She is hugely popular on social media and has at present 4.4 million followers.

6. Pooja Hegde

Bollywood import Pooja Hegde is now one among the top heroines of the Telugu film industry. She has some big projects in the line-up and on Instagram, the actress has above 5.6 million followers.

5. Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni, the much-loved actress of the South Indian cinema, is a very active member of Instagram. She comes up with posts frequently and they garner huge likes and attention. She has over 6.6 million followers on the photo-sharing social media.

4. Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has been a prominent presence of the Telugu film industry since the past few years and she has been a part of some of the big movies. She has a loyal fan base and on Instagram, she has above 7.5 million followers.

3. Tamannaah

With over 8 million followers, Tamannaah is at the third spot in this list of top 10 actresses on Instagram. She has been in the industry since the past decade and she continues to be one of the most loved actresses even now. She got back to the league of big hits with the recently released F2.

2. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is yet another actress who has a very prominent presence across various social media platforms. On Instagram, she reached a new milestone recently by crossing 10 Million followers mark. She is now one among the very few actresses who has breached this coveted mark.

1. Shruti Haasan

She was previously seen in the film Singham 3 that released a couple of years ago but her popularity has never dipped. The talented actress still rules the social media and she has over 10.2 Million followers and thus making her the most popular Telugu actress on Instagram.