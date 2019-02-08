English
    Top 10 Telugu Movies Box Office Collections; F2 Jumps To The Eighth Spot!

    By Manu
    It needs to be said that the past few years have been spectacular for the Telugu film industry with Telugu movies scaling up the hills to unseen heights, in terms of box office collections. We witnessed many Telugu movies creating new records, which were once believed to be a dream in the industry circuits. Some of these films went on to even gain nation-wide attention, with the audiences outside the Telugu speaking regions to showing interest on these films

    The New Year has also begun on a promising note with one among the Sankranthi releases entering the list of the top 10 Telugu movies that have collected the most. Here, we take you through the Top 10 list.

    1.Baahubali 2

    Baahubali 2 that hit the theatres in 2017 turned out to be a film that lived up to the huge expectations. Baahubali 2 turned out to be a humungous blockbuster with the film reportedly having fetched a share of Rs 310.25 crore at the worldwide box office.

    2. Baahubali

    Baahubali, the prequel, is second only to its successor in the box office numbers. The film was at the top spot till the arrival of Baahubali 2 and reportedly had fetched a share of over Rs 183.75 crore in the final run.

    3. Rangasthalam

    Ram Charan's Rangasthalam that released in 2018 was able to fetch all the non-Baahubali records at the box office. If reports are to be believed, the film had fetched a share of approximately Rs 119.72 crore.

    4. Khaidi No. 150

    Khaidi N0.150, the comeback film of Megastar Chiranjeevi didn't disappoint the audiences and it gave a grand time for the Telugu movie aficionados. Going by the reports, the film made a share of Rs102.5 crore.

    5. Bharat Ane Nenu

    Bharat Ane Nenu, the Mahesh Babu starrer did hit the bulls-eye at the box office. If reports are to be believed, the film made a share of Rs 94.80 crore and the film went on to become one among the biggest hits of Mahesh Babu.

    6. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

    Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava enjoyed a strong and steady run in the theatres. It emerged as one of the big successes of 2018 and fetched approximately Rs 88.80 crore.

    7. Srimanthudu

    Srimanthudu is yet another film of Mahesh Babu in this elite list. The film, that came from Koratala Siva-Mahesh Babu team was a runaway success at the box office and it reportedly made a share of Rs 84.20 crore.

    8. F2

    F2, the film that released during the Sankranti season of this year, is the latest entrant to the list. The film, which is still running in the theatres is at the eighth spot and it could go even higher in the upcoming days.

    9. Janatha Garage

    Janatha Garage starring Jr NTR and Mohanlal in the lead roles turned out to be one among the widely-appreciated movies of 2016. Its' performance at the box office was also equally good and reportedly made a share of Rs 76.29 crore.

    10. Attarintiki Daredi

    The Pawan Kalyan starrer, which released in 2013 had turned out to be an industry hit by thrashing all the records back then. The film, which reportedly made a share of Rs 75.48 crore was at the top spot till Baahubali arrived.

    (Courtesy: Telugu260.com)

