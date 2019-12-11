Top 10 Telugu Movies Of 2019 In Terms Of TRP Ratings: F2, iSmart Shankar & More!

10. Manmadhudu 2

Manmadhudu 2, the Nagarjuna starrer, came into theatres as one among the most-anticipated films of the year. The film made its television premiere in November on Star Maa and according to reports, it registered 7.6 TRP ratings.

9. Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the Ram Charan starrer, which was one among the Sankranti releases of this year made its television premiere in October on Star Maa. If reports are to be believed, it registered 7.9 TRP ratings.

8. Majili

Majili, the film from Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni combo, won the hearts of the audiences. The superhit movie made its television premiere through Gemini TV in August and recorded 7.9 TRP ratings.

7. Jersey

Jersey, the Nani starrer, which hit theatres in April had made its television premiere in July on Zee Telugu. The superhit movie registered a TRP rating of 8.8.

6. Oh Baby

Oh Baby, which is one among the appreciated movies of the year, was lauded by the mini-screen audiences as well and the Samantha Akkineni starrer garnered 9 TRP rating for its television premiere on Star Maa.

5. Maharshi

Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer that released in theatres in May, emerged as a money-spinner at the box office. However, the film, which premiered on Star Maa, registered a TRP rating of 9.2.

4. Rakshasudu

Rakshasuduwas one among the major television premieres in November 2019 and the movie, which was aired on Gemini TV went on to register a TRP rating of 10.1, which is an impressive figure.

3. Kanchana 3

Kanchana 3's Telugu version was a blockbuster at the box office and it has found a place in the TRP rating list as well. The movie, which premiered on Gemini TV, went on to fetch 13.1 TRP ratings.

2. iSmart Shankar

The film from Puri Jagannadh-Ram Pothineni turned out to be a runaway success at the box office. The movie was lauded by the masses and its television premiere on Gemini TV too fetched a grand reception by registering 16.63 TRP ratings.

1. F2

F2 was a huge success at the box office and replicated a similar outing on mini-screens as well. The film premiered on Star Maa in April and it turned out to fetch a TRP rating of 17.2, which proves the support that the movie received among family audiences.