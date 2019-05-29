Top 10 Tollywood Actors With Maximum Followers: Not Mahesh Babu Or Allu Arjun, But This Actor Leads!

10: Nikhil Siddharth

Nikhil Siddharth is a very much popular face among the youngsters. The young actor, who made a huge mark in the industry with his performance in Happy Days, has as many as 780K followers on Instagram at present.

9. Jr NTR

Jr NTR is one of the prominent Tollywood stars who has on official Instagram account. He his quite active on the photo-sharing social media and the much-loved actor has around 907K followers at present on Instagram.

8. Ram

Ram Pothineni, the highly-talented actor, who will be next seen in the much-awaited film iSmart Shankar has a good number of followers on Instagram. The actor has as many as 954K followers at present.

7. Varun Tej

Varun Tej has been an active presence on Instagram since quite some time. The Mega Hero, who has delivered yet another hit with F2, is one among the few actors to have 1 million followers on Instagram.

6. Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni's Instagram account rightly shows that the young actor has some genuine followers and he is a big star in the making. At present, the youngest member of Akkineni family has around 1.3 million followers.

5. Nani

Natural Star, as he is fondly called by his fans, has been an inspiration to many. Nani, who is active on social media has an Instagram account as well, which has above 1.4 million followers at present.

4. Prabhas

Prabhas's Instagram debut was much-awaited and he had made an entry to this social media a few weeks ago. His followers count has touched 1.9 million mark and this has happened at a swift pace.

3. Mahesh Babu & Rana Daggubati

Superstar Mahesh Babu is another huge star who is active on the photo-based social media. The star, who has scored another big hit in the form of Maharshi, has 3 million followers at present. Along with him, actor Rana Daggubati, who is an active presence on Instagram, also has 3 million followers.

2. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, the stylish star of Telugu cinema, has fan base in the various South Indian states. He is very much popular on Instagram as well with the star having as many as 3.3 million followers.

1. Vijay Deverakonda

Well, this young man is sitting pretty at the top spot. Vijay Deverakonda, who is rightly the fastest growing superstar of South Indian cinema, enjoys a huge fan following among the youth audiences and it is reflected in his Instagram account as well. With over 3.5 million followers, he is the most followed Tollywood star on Instagram.