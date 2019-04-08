Top 5 Most Viewed Telugu Movie Teasers: Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Reigns At The Top Spot!

5. Agnyaathavasi

Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyathavaasi's teaser received a phenomenal reception in the online circuits. It did set some big record straight away back then as it fetched around 5.9 Million views in the first 24 hours.

4. Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama's teaser had released in October 2018 and it received a rousing reception from all quarters. It fetched around 6.7 Million views in first 24 hours of release.

3. Sye Raa

Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film Sye Raa is one among the highly-awaited projects of the Telugu film industry. Sye Raa teaser, which released last year on the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday did set some big records. It fetched around 7.1 Million views in the first 24 hours.

2. Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu's teaser had met with a similar response as that of Maharshi's teaser. It was quick to pocket most of the teaser records as it clocked in 8.1 Million views in the first 24 hours of release.

1. Maharshi

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi now holds the record for the most viewed Telugu teaser within 24 hours of its release. If reports are to be believed, Maharshi teaser fetched around 12.6 Million views, which is an all-new record.