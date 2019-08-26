English
    Top Actresses Are Not Willing To Work With Akhil Akkineni?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Akhil Akkineni needs a big hit at the box office as his first three movies failed to set the cash registers ringing. His next film will be with director Bommarillu Bhaskar and reportedly, the shoot of the film has already commenced. However, it seems like the issue surrounding the female lead of the film continues as the team has not finalised on the leading lady yet.

    Top Actresses Are Not Willing To Work With Akhil Akkineni?

    Meanwhile, rumours that have surfaced reveal that none of the top actresses of Tollywood is interested in working with Akhil Akkineni. His poor track record at the box office is once again being considered as the reason for the same. Rumours have in it that while top actresses are rejecting the offer, the comparatively newer faces are demanding higher remuneration, which has not gone down well with the team.

    Earlier, there were rumours that the team is on the hunt for a new face for this film. At the same time, speculations that have come up now has seemingly dampened that hope.

    Akhil made his first on-screen appearance by doing a cameo role in Manam, which was a huge commercial success at the box office. Later, Akhil Akkineni made his debut in Tollywood as a solo hero with the film Akhil, which had released in 2015. The movie, directed by VV Vinayak, had released in theatres amidst huge expectations, but the actor's debut vehicle failed to make any major impact at the box office contrary to the expectations bestowed on the film. His second film Hello too couldn't enjoy big success.

    Akhil Akkineni's most recent release was Mr Majnu, which had released in January 2019. This film too was unable to provide him with the much-needed success. Let us hope that the Bommarillu Bhaskar movie will be the gamechanger and would provide that blockbuster hit to the charming actor.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
