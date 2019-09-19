Top Actresses Regret After Seeing Tamannaah In Sye Raa Trailer?

We just got to see a few glimpses of Tamannaah in the recently released trailer of Sye Raa. But, she has left a good impression in the minds of audiences even with such a brief appearance. One of the dialogues that her character says in the film, as well as a couple of other shots from trailer, prove that Tamannaah has a meaty role to play in this Chiranjeevi starrer. Now, rumours doing the rounds suggest that some of the top heroines of the industry, who was initially offered this role, are feeling bad after watching Sye Raa's majestic trailer.

Tamannaah will portray a character named Lakshmi, who is a temple dancer. If the reports that have come up are anything to go by, many other popular actresses were initially approached by the team. However, they rejected the offer believing that the role has minimal importance when compare to Nayanthara's character. Nayanthara essays Siddhamma, wife of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in this film. Now, it seems like they are regreting that decision.

Moreover, it is also being said that Nayanthara may not be attending Sye Raa's promotions as per her routine policy. Hence, Tamannaah is expected to hog the limelight in all the promotions of Sye Raa, which is expected to boost her popularity and fame further. Reportedly, the grand pre-release event of the movie will be held in Hyderabad on September 22, 2019. However, an official update from the team is being awaited.

Going by trailer, it could be understood that Tamannaah's character is so crucial to the narrative and it seems like Surender Reddy has fleshed out an author-backed role for the top actress. The trailer also gives the impression that Tamannaah is sure to impress everyone with her performance in the film. Let us wait for the film's arrival in theatres to know more about this.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be hitting theatres on October 2, 2019. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep etc., in crucial roles. Anushka Shetty will also be seen playing a cameo role in the movie.

(Source: Gulte)