    Top Director's Stunning Remarks About Samantha Akkineni Go Viral; Deets Inside

    Last year, Samantha Akkineni won the hearts of countless movie buffs when she delivered a sensational performance in Rangasthalam and left fans asking for more. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar, featured her in a raw and desi avatar which received rave reviews from all corners. The Rangasthalam juggernaut also helped her prove that marriage would not be preventing her from taking up meaty roles. Now, here is some shocking news for all you Sam fans out there.

    During a recent interview, director Sukumar revealed that he was not sure about offering Rangasthalam to Sam as she had just tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya. He added that he also felt Samantha would not be the right choice for a film set in the 80s.

    Samantha Akkineni

    The director went on to reveal that the team was ready to explore other alternatives even after approaching the U Turn beauty. On a parting note, he added that Sam had done full justice to the film and hinted that his doubts were not justified.

    These are some unexpected remarks which might create a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Majili which opened to a thunderous response at the box office and emerged as a hit. At present, she has the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty.

    Post Majili, Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Akkineni To Work Together Again? Deets Inside

    Source: News 18

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
