English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Top Telugu Actress Has No Projects Despite Giving A Huge Blockbuster?

    By Manu
    |

    Telugu actress Mehreen Pirzada stepped into the film industry with Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, the Nani movie that released in 2016. The movie had emerged has a big hit at the box office. Ever since then, she has been a prominent presence in Tollywood ever since then and has done a good number of Telugu movies.

    Top Telugu Actress Has No Projects Despite Giving A Huge Blockbuster?

    However, Mehreen Pirzada had faced a slump in her career when some of her movies failed badly at the box office. Nevertheless, she bounced back strongly with F2, in which she was paired opposite Varun Tej. The movie emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times. Moreover, Mehreen's cute and lovely portrayal of the character named Honey did leave the audiences impressed.

    But what has left everyone shocked is the news that the Telugu actress hasn't got any big projects after F2. Certain reports claim that she has no Telugu projects in hand at present. It is not clear whether she is becoming selective about the films or offers are not coming her way.

    Mehreen Pirzada has done six Telugu movies so far in a career spanning over three years. Before F2 - Fun and Frustration, she was seen in the Kavacham, which came out in December 2018.

    READ: Post F2, Venkatesh And Varun Tej Come Together For This Biggie!

    Read more about: mehreen pirzada
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue