Top Telugu Actress Has No Projects Despite Giving A Huge Blockbuster?

Telugu actress Mehreen Pirzada stepped into the film industry with Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, the Nani movie that released in 2016. The movie had emerged has a big hit at the box office. Ever since then, she has been a prominent presence in Tollywood ever since then and has done a good number of Telugu movies.

However, Mehreen Pirzada had faced a slump in her career when some of her movies failed badly at the box office. Nevertheless, she bounced back strongly with F2, in which she was paired opposite Varun Tej. The movie emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times. Moreover, Mehreen's cute and lovely portrayal of the character named Honey did leave the audiences impressed.

But what has left everyone shocked is the news that the Telugu actress hasn't got any big projects after F2. Certain reports claim that she has no Telugu projects in hand at present. It is not clear whether she is becoming selective about the films or offers are not coming her way.

Mehreen Pirzada has done six Telugu movies so far in a career spanning over three years. Before F2 - Fun and Frustration, she was seen in the Kavacham, which came out in December 2018.

