Top Telugu Movies With Maximum Screens Overseas: Where Does Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Stand?

9. Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India

Allu Arjun's previous film that released in 2018 turned out to be one of the biggest releases of the actor in the overseas regions. The highly-awaited film reportedly released in 150 screens across various countries in the overseas regions.

8. Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Ram Charan's previous flick Vinaya Vidheya Rama got a grand release in the theatres across the globe. The Sankranti release of 2019 released in close to 180 screens in the overseas regions.

7. Jai Lava Kusa

Jr NTR starrer Jai Lava Kusha, which performed well at the box office, got an exceptionally good number of screens in the overseas regions. The film released in above 180 screens in the overseas countries.

6. Aravind Sametha

Jr Ntr starrer Aravinda Sametha, which was the actor's previous big release, received a grand opening in the overseas regions. The film reportedly released in 240 screens in the overseas countries.

5. Rangasthalam

The Ram Charan movie that was a phenomenal success at the box office had collected big from the overseas regions too. The movie was released in 240 screens across the overseas regions.

4. Maharshi

Maharshi is set for a big release across the globe. The Mahesh Babu movie is one of the big releases of the year and reportedly, the film will be releasing in 275 screens in the overseas regions.

3. Bharat Ane Nenu

Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu is by far the second biggest release of the Superstar in the overseas countries. The blockbuster movie that released in 2018 was released in 320 screens in the overseas regions.

2. Spyder

Spyder, the Mahesh Babu movie, directed by AR Murugadoss came in with a huge hype and expectations surrounding it. The film got a real big release in the overseas countries and it was released in above 450 screens.

1. Agnyaathavaasi

Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi turned out to be one of the biggest releases of all time with the film releasing in a record number of screens. According to the reports, the film released in 420 screens in the overseas regions.