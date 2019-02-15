Trisha To Marry Rana Daggubati Soon? Actress Says She Wants A Love Marriage

Trisha And Rana Back Together?

Many fans feel that Trisha has patched up with Rana Daggubati and is dating the Baahubali baddie once again. In fact, some of them have also gone to the extent of saying that the two might get married pretty soon.

Trisha To Get Married Soon?

A couple of days ago, Trisha had told a leading website that she wants to have a love marriage rather than an arranged one. Her explosive statement too seems to have added new life to the rumours of her having found love again.

The Background

Rana and Trisha had dated for some time a few years ago, however, things did not work out between them. In December 2018, during Koffee With Karan, the Ghazi Actor had spoken about their split much to the surprise of fans.

"She's been a friend of mine from a decade. We have been friends for very long and dated for a little time. But I guess, things didn't work out"

On The Work Front

Rana currently has quite a few films in his kitty including Haathi Mere Saathi, 1945 and Housefull 4. On the other hand, Trisha will be seen in Garjanai, 1818 and Paramapadham Vilayattu. One is likely to get more clarity about their release dates this year.