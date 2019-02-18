TSR TV 9 National Film Awards: NBK Shares The Stage With Chiranjeevi And Nagarjuna; View Pics

The Terrific Trio

Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and 'Natasimha' Balakrishna shared the stage during the TSR TV 9 National Film Awards, which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The three legends are currently busy with their respective projects. 'King' is currently shooting for his Bollywood movie Brahmastra while NBK is gearing up for the release of NTR Mahanayakudu. Similarly, Chiru is currently working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

shal Feels 'Blessed'

or Vishal too attended the event and had a good time. While sharing his experience, he said that he felt blessed to be in the company of several legends.

"One of da best moments in my life.Thnk u #TSRTV9NationalFilmAwards 4 da award.Thnk u #subbiramireddy sir.Wnderful human 2 hav knwn since I was a http://kid.my dad s dream come true 2 c me wit legends of Tel cinema #chiranjeevi sir #Balaya sir #Nag sir #Mohan Babu uncle," (sic) he added.

The Beauty Queens

Mahanati Keerthy Suresh caught up with her contemporaries during the TSR TV 9 National Film Awards. Here she is seen chilling with Raashi Khanna, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vidya Balan. Seeing these beauties in one frame is indeed a treat for fans.

Priceless!

In this epic priceless photo, the who's who of the Telugu film industry can be seen sharing the stage. It is good to see Tollywood's biggest stars setting aside their rivalries and coming together for a memorable night.