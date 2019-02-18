TSR TV 9 National Film Awards: NBK Shares The Stage With Chiranjeevi And Nagarjuna; View Pics

English
    The prestigious TSR TV 9 National Film Awards was held yesterday (February 17, 2019) amidst much fanfare. As expected, the event proved to be a star-studded affair that was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry. The likes of Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Balakrishna came together, making the event even more memorable. When all was said and done, the best in the industry walked away with the spoils. Those in attendance had a blast with their friends from the industry.

    Here are the top photos from the TSR TV 9 National Film Awards.

    The Terrific Trio

    Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and 'Natasimha' Balakrishna shared the stage during the TSR TV 9 National Film Awards, which created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The three legends are currently busy with their respective projects. 'King' is currently shooting for his Bollywood movie Brahmastra while NBK is gearing up for the release of NTR Mahanayakudu. Similarly, Chiru is currently working on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    shal Feels 'Blessed'

    or Vishal too attended the event and had a good time. While sharing his experience, he said that he felt blessed to be in the company of several legends.

    "One of da best moments in my life.Thnk u #TSRTV9NationalFilmAwards 4 da award.Thnk u #subbiramireddy sir.Wnderful human 2 hav knwn since I was a http://kid.my dad s dream come true 2 c me wit legends of Tel cinema #chiranjeevi sir #Balaya sir #Nag sir #Mohan Babu uncle," (sic) he added.

    The Beauty Queens

    Mahanati Keerthy Suresh caught up with her contemporaries during the TSR TV 9 National Film Awards. Here she is seen chilling with Raashi Khanna, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vidya Balan. Seeing these beauties in one frame is indeed a treat for fans.

    Priceless!

    In this epic priceless photo, the who's who of the Telugu film industry can be seen sharing the stage. It is good to see Tollywood's biggest stars setting aside their rivalries and coming together for a memorable night.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
