TV Actresses Anusha And Bhargavi Killed In Road Mishap

In an unfortunate development, two TV actresses were killed in a road accident in Telangana on Wednesday (April 17, 2019). The victims have been identified as Bhargavi (20) and Anusha (21).According to reports, the ladies were with their driver Chakri and a person named Vinay at the time of the accident. The report further states that Bhargavi died on the spot while Anusha succumbed to her injuries in a government hospital.

Luckily, Chakri and Vinay survived the crash with minor injuries. The two ladies were, reportedly, heading back to Hyderabad from Vikarabad when their car rammed into a tree.

The horrific accident has left fans heartbroken and brought back memories of actor-politician Hariskrishna's death. The Swami star was killed in a gruesome car crash last year and this left a void in the political fraternity.

We offer our condolences to Anusha and Bhargavi's families and hope that they stay strong in this difficult time.