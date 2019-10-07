Upasana Konidela Gifts Expensive Diamond Ring To Tamannaah; Mega Fans Elated!

The ravishing Tamannaah is going through a terrific phase on the work front. Her latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit screens on October 2, is doing well at the box office, much to the delight of fans. The Baahubali beauty too received rave reviews from most critics, making the whole affair even more memorable. Now, she is in the limelight for a fantastic reason. Sye Raa producer Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela recently gifted a diamond ring to the 'Milky Beauty'. While 'Mrs C' refrained from revealing the price of the gift, the buzz is that it costs around Rs 2 crore.

As expected, Upasana's kind act created a great deal of buzz on twitter. Here, we present before you the top reactions.

VICKY ♡ @VickyS_Speaks I'm Very much touched with Mega star family gesture towards our @tamannaahspeaks Thank you so much @upasanakonidela garu for being such a sweet friend. ❤ #SyeraaNarashimaReddy Vikram Togiti @VTogiti Diamond ring gift to diamond.....After watching syeraa my huge respect to tamannah.... Underrated performer of indian cinema..... Specially intense looks in climax GS Rao @raogs04 Tamanna has become a great actress with Sye Raa. She was being termed the Milky-beauty prior to Sye Raa, she is now famous as Lakshmi Narasimha Reddy. We want Tamanna to be in the next film of Chiru or Charan. She is lucky girl for Mega heroes. Shashi Kiran @ShashiK60660892 Fantastic and wonderful performance in syra movie. It's your carrier's best performance Tamannah. Congratulations keep it up.

With Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy winn ing hearts, Tamannaah is set to turn her attention to Petromax, slated to arrive in theatres on October 11. The film, a remake of Taapsee Pannu's Anando Brahma, is a horror-comedy with a twist and features Tammy in a new avatar.

