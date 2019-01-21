Vaishnav Tej Debut Movie Launch: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej & Others Attend The 'Mega' Event

Chiranjeevi Does The Honours

Chiranjeevi seemed to be in a happy mood as he gave the clap for the first shot. The Megastar's presence at the event added a new dimension to it. We are sure Vaishnsav would have been touched by this kind gesture. At present, Chiranjeevi has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in his kitty and it is likely to release during Dusherra.

Bunny At His Best!

Allu Arjun grabbed plenty of attention when he attended the launch of Vaishnav Tej's debut movie. He posed for a few photos and enjoyed the occasion to the fullest. 2018 was not a particularly good year for Bunny. His big release Naa Peru Surya bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. At present, he is gearing up to begin work on a film with Trivikram Srinivas.

A Superb Duo

The Mega cousins Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej too attended the grand launch. Here, they can be seen posing for a snap with Allu Aravind. Both these hearttrhrobs had an okayish 2018 and they'll be hoping to bounce back in 2019.

About The Movie

Vaishnav Tej's debut movie is touted to be a rustic love story and it features him in the role of a fisherman. The film has been written by Sukumar and is backed by Mythri. The buzz is that is going to have a Rangasthalam-like feel to it, The movie is going to be helmed by Buchi Sana and it will have a newcomer as the heroine.