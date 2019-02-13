English
    Valentine's Day Special 2019: How Nagarjuna Proposed To Amala Akkineni And Made Her His Queen

    Veteran actor Nagarjuna is arguably one of the most successful and popular stars in Tollywood today. The 'King' of countless hearts enjoys a strong and enviable fan following owing to his macho looks, mesmerising screen presence, warm nature and impressive range as an actor. Over the years, he has starred in several cult films and this has proved that he is a synonym for success. With Valentine's Day almost upon us, let us take a trip down memory lane and take a look at Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni's sweet love story. They truly make a good real-life couple. Read on to know more

    A Sweet Beginning

    Nags and Amala made quite a hit on-screen pair in the 1980s, working together in films such as Chinnababu and Siva to name a few. During one of their shoots, Amala broke down as she did not want to wear a 'silly' costume. Seeing her in tears moved Nagarjuna and he tried to comfort her. This marked the beginning of a friendship that soon transformed into love.

    The Proposal

    Being the undisputed king of romance, Nagarjuna booked the entire section of a restaurant and proposed to his lady love by coming down to his knees. He also offered her flowers and champagne while proposing to her. As expected, Amala was blown away by his gesture and agreed to be his wife. The two tied the knot in 1991 in a private ceremony.

    Nagarjuna About Amala

    A few years, ago, Nagarjuna revealed that he had fallen for her as she defined life for him. He also said that mutual respect is what keeps their relationship going.

    His Exact Words

    "Amala defined life for me; I now knew where to go. We are two fiercely independent people and yet we get along because we have a deep respect for each other. More than love, it is respect that keeps our marriage going. My first priority has always been peace at home."

    To Conclude

    Nagarjuna and Amala's relationship is still going strong. Many fans consider them to be the classiest couple of T-town. We hope that they have a great Valentine's Day and continue inspiring their fans.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
