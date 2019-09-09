Valmiki Trailer All Set To Release At 4 PM Today!

Valmiki is the upcoming film of Varun Tej and the movie looks a very promising affair. Now, the makers of the film have come up with an important announcement regarding this much-awaited film. Reportedly, Valmiki's trailer is all set to hit the online circuits and the trailer will be officially launched at 4 PM this evening (September 9, 2019) through 14 reels Plus YouTube Channel.

Earlier, the makers of Valmiki had come up with a teaser of the movie, which gained a lot of appreciation from various quarters. As everyone knows, Valmiki is based on the Tamil movie Jigarthanda, which was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, featured Siddharth and Bobby Simha in the lead roles.

However, it seems like Valmiki will differ greatly from the original version despite the core concept and the characters being based on the Tamil movie Jigarthanda. It seems like Valmiki will have more cinematic and heroic elements associated with it.

Valmiki has been directed by Harish Shankar, whose previous directorial venture was Duvvanada Jagannatham, which featured Allu Arjun in the lead role. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of Valmiki and the team has already released the songs from the film, which have gained attention among the audiences. Reportedly, Valmiki will hit theatres on September 20, 2019, in theatres across the globe.