Veteran Actress Offends Keerthy Suresh Fans, Says She Slept Off While Watching Her Movie

Last year, actress Keerthy Suresh became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Mahanati opened to a good response at the box office and went on to become a runaway hit. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, revolved around the life of yesteryear actress Savitri and touched upon the golden years of Telugu cinema. Most critics felt that it clicked with fans as it highlighted the Gundamma Katha star's rise to stardom as well as her downfall, which made it an engaging affair. Now, Mahanati is back in the limelight for a rather surprising reason.

During a recent interview, veteran actress Vanisri said that she 'slept off' while watching Mahanati as she could not relate to the second half. She also said that no one should ever make a biopic on her as there are no 'twists' in her life.

"Yes I watched that film, but I slept off from the half way stage. I couldn't find Savitri life from the second half. Coming to my biopic, how can a biopic on me materialize? Film story should have twists and my life does not have any such twists," (sic) added Vanisri.

As expected, these comments have upset Keerthy Suresh fans big time.

Even though Vanisri found Mahanati to be a bore, the fact remains that several celebs had praised it post its release.

According to veteran actor Nagarjuna, Mahanati was a fitting tribute to Savitri and her contribution to the film industry.

"@KeerthyOfficial you were brilliant along with @dulQuer in #Mahanati / @SwapnaCinema Vyjayanthi movies & ashwin nag take a bow you have put telugu cinema on a pedestal!! @Samanthaprabhu2 ❤️my eyes are filled with tears of pride!! #mahanati what a tribute to Savithramma👏👏👏💐," he added. -(sic)

Similarly, the likes of Mohanlal and Krish too had praised Mahanati.

Meanwhile, with Mahanati in the past, Keerthy is currently awaiting the release of Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2, which features her in a guest role. She will also be seen in the Mollywood biggie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

So, what do you make of Vanisri's comments about Mahanati?

