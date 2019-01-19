Happy Birthday Varun Tej: Stars And Fans Wish The ‘Mega Prince On His Big Day

There's no denying the fact that Varun Tej is one of the most talented and successful young stars in the Telugu film industry today. He has carved a niche for himself because of his dashing looks, bindass nature and charming personality. He has starred in some pretty successful and well received movies and this has helped him find a foothold in the industry.

Today (January 19, 2019), is his birthday. And, on the special day, several fans took to Twitter and wished him in the sweetest ways possible.

"Wishing the person I admire the #VarunTej a very #HappyBirthday😍#HBDMegaPrinceVarunTej •Good performer starting frm #Mukunda till #F2

•Versatility in selection of scripts

•Good Human Being/Genuine Person

•No negative comments frm any other hero fans

•No Controversies" wrote a fan.

"Happy Birthday @IAmVarunTej One of the most good looking actors of tollywood..different genres try chesav. Congrats on your success and keep rocking 👍#HBDMegaPrinceVarunTej #HBDVarunTej," added another fan of the 'Mega Prince'.

Besides fans, a few stars too wished Varun Tej on his special day.

"Happy Birthday brother @IAmVarunTej. Congratulations on #F2 ... May you extend this form through the year and so on. Best wishes," added Sudheer Babu.

Similarly, Rakul Preet wished him good luck for the coming year and wished him in style.

"Happpppy happpppy bdayyyyy @IAmVarunTej !! May you have a super duper blockbuster year !! Congratulations on F2 ! Keep shining keep rocking and keep partying,"she added.

We to wish him a 'Happy Birtthday' and hope that 2019 turns out to be a good/successful year for him.