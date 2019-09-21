English
    Varun Tej Says If Ram Charan Doesn't Want To Play Chiranjeevi On Screen, He'd Grab The Opportunity

    Varun Tej is currently on a high as his recent release Gaddalakonda Ganesh is doing quite well. The movie, which was earlier titled Valmiki, is the remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda. In an interview with Cinema Express, prior to GG's release, Varun had spoken about playing Chiranjeevi in the latter's biopic, the kind of roles he would like to play, etc. Read on.

    On Playing Gaddalakonda Ganesh

    "I have never played a mass hero so far. Even though I did Loafer, the fact is that it had a limited range in terms of mass appeal. Except for the kohl line to my eyes, I have maintained an almost no-make-up look. I grew my beard, my hair and only combed it to the right. I completely enjoyed playing Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and I believe it will bring a fresh perspective to the audience," said Varun.

    Varun Doesn't Want To Be Typecast

    "I believe an actor should not be restricted to one kind of roles and I always wanted to experiment with my films. Love stories have a limited range of emotions and as an actor, I want to try something beyond them. When Harish narrated Dagudumuthalu script, I wanted to do a different film and it was then I watched Jigarthanda. Things fell into place slowly and I'm pleased with the response my look has got from the audience."

    Varun Is All Praise For Bobby Simha

    "Bobby Simha is someone who hails from Vijayawada. He won a National Award for his performance as Assault Sethu in Jigarthanda. I didn't try to emulate him. Rather, I tried to own the character and did in my own style."

    On Playing Chiranjeevi In The Latter's Biopic

    "(Ram) Charan anna is an ideal choice to play Chiranjeevi garu on screen. If he is not keen to do it, I will grab that opportunity."

