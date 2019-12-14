Venkatesh Expresses His Wish To Act With Jr NTR!

Venkatesh has offered his fans a special birthday treat in the form of Venky Mama, the movie which has taken over the big screens. He has teamed up with Naga Chaitanya in this movie, directed by KS Ravindra. In recent times, Venkatesh has been a part of some promising multi-starrers. Before Venky Mama, he joined hands with Varun Tej in the film F2, which released in theatres early this year. Now, if reports are to be believed, the actor has expressed his wish to work with none other than Jr NTR.

Reportedly, it was in a recent interview given to a popular online media that Venkatesh opened up about this. According to reports, he picked Jr NTR's name when asked whether he is looking forward to team up with any other young stars of Telugu film industry. "I tasted good success with Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, in which I acted with Mahesh. I enjoy working with actors who are younger than me," Venkatesh added while speaking to Greatandhra.com.

It would be great if Venkatesh and Jr NTR team up for a complete entertainer and it is sure to be a treat for both the fans.

Meanwhile, Venky Mama has opened to decent reports from audiences and reportedly, the movie has started its hunt at the box office. According to reports, the movie has turned out to be the career-best opener for both Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya. It seems like Venky Mama will also follow the path of F2 and Seethamma Vaikitilo Sirimalle Chetty and emerge as a humungous success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh has already announced his next and the movie will be the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Tamil movie Asuran. According to reports, Srikanth Addala will be directing this movie. Further updates regarding the star cast of the movie are being awaited.