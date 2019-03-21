Venkatesh's Daughter Aashrita Set To Marry Vinayak Reddy: Inside Deets Of The Wedding Are Out

Actor Venkatesh, one of most respected senior actors in Tollywood, is currently gearing up for daughter Aashrita's wedding with Vinayak Reddy which is bound to be a memorable event for the Daggubati clan. According to a leading website, the wedding-- slated to take place in Rajasthan-- is going to be a private affair attended by near and dear ones. Apparently, only a handful of stars have been invited for the do and this has created a buzz amongst fans.

As per inside sources, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni will be performing at the Sangeet ceremony. However, their photos and videos will not be shared with the media as Venky does not want the wedding to attract too much unnecessary attention.

The Shadow star is, however, likely to throw a grand reception in Hyderabad after the wedding ceremony.

Vinayak Reddy is the grandson of R Surender Reddy, the Chairman of The Hyderabad Race Club and comes from an affluent family. The two got engaged last month in a private ceremony held at Venky's residence.

We wish Aashrita and Vinayak good luck for the big day and hope they have a good married life.

On a related note, once the festivities come to an end, Venkatesh is likely to turn his attention to Venky Mama. The film, also featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead, is being directed by KS Ravindra and will hit screens later this year.