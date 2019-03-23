English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Venkatesh’s Daughter Aashrita Ties The Knot: Salman Khan, Rana Daggubati & Others Attend The Bash

    By
    |

    It is no secret that Venkatesh is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The much-loved star enjoys a strong fan due to his lively screen presence, down-to-earth nature and sincere performances. He has also won the hearts of several movie buffs as he prefers maintaining a low profile and lives life on his own terms. Now, here is some awesome news for Venky Mama's fans. His daughter Aashrita Daggubati recently tied the knot with R Surender Reddy's grandson in Rajasthan and began a new chapter in life .

    The wedding ceremony proved to be a private yet memorable affair. Here are some of the inside photos.

    A Priceless Click!

    In this unforgettable and priceless photo, Venkatesh is seen chilling with Bollywood star Salman Khan. Bhai, who has acted in the Hindi remakes of several South films, shares a good rapport with the Guru star. Interestingly, Venkys nephew Rana Daggubati too is seen in the snap.

    In this unforgettable and priceless photo, Venkatesh is seen chilling with Bollywood star Salman Khan. Bhai, who has acted in the Hindi remakes of several South films, shares a good rapport with the Guru star. Interestingly, Venkys nephew Rana Daggubati too is seen in the snap.

    Bhai Has A Good Time

    Salman undoubtedly had a good time at the function. Here, he is seen posing for another awesome snap. He sure knows how to steal the show and party like crazy. On the work front, he is currently awaiting the release of Bharat which is slated to hit screens this Eid.

    Daddy Duties

    Here, the proud father Venkatesh is seen posing for yet another awesome snap with Salman. On the professional side of things, he was last seen in the Sankranthi hit F2. At present, he is shooting for Venky Mama which also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The film is likely to hit screens this year.

    To Conclude..

    In case you did not know, contrary to expectations, Aashritas wedding was a relatively low-key affair. Only a few stars from the industry were invited and this created a buzz in the industry. We wish the newly-weds good luck and hope that they have a happy married life.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue