Venkatesh’s Daughter Aashrita Ties The Knot: Salman Khan, Rana Daggubati & Others Attend The Bash

A Priceless Click!

In this unforgettable and priceless photo, Venkatesh is seen chilling with Bollywood star Salman Khan. ‘Bhai’, who has acted in the Hindi remakes of several South films, shares a good rapport with the Guru star. Interestingly, Venky’s nephew Rana Daggubati too is seen in the snap.

Bhai Has A Good Time

Salman undoubtedly had a good time at the function. Here, he is seen posing for another awesome snap. He sure knows how to steal the show and party like crazy. On the work front, he is currently awaiting the release of Bharat which is slated to hit screens this Eid.

Daddy Duties

Here, the proud father Venkatesh is seen posing for yet another awesome snap with Salman. On the professional side of things, he was last seen in the Sankranthi hit F2. At present, he is shooting for Venky Mama which also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The film is likely to hit screens this year.

To Conclude..

In case you did not know, contrary to expectations, Aashrita’s wedding was a relatively low-key affair. Only a few stars from the industry were invited and this created a buzz in the industry. We wish the newly-weds good luck and hope that they have a happy married life.