      Venky Mama Box Office Collection (11 Days): A Decent Outing For The Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Movie

      By
      |

      Telugu movie Venky Mama kickstarted the big releases in December 2019 and the movie, which released in theatres on December 13 has met with decent reviews. Now, the Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer has entered the second week of run in theatres across the globe and in the mean time, two other major releases also came in to theatres thus offering a tight competition to Venky Mama. However, Venky Mama continues to draw decent crowd to theatres and reports reveal that the movie has collected around a share of Rs 31.98 crore from 11 days of run in theatres across the globe.

      The Second Weekend

      After the slight decline during the weekdays, Venky Mama bounced back on its second weekend as the film collected decent figures. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a total share of above Rs 2.3 crore within two days of run from AP/TS regions.

      Day 11 Collections

      Venky Mama managed to do a good business on its second Monday as well and reportedly, it went on to collect a share of around Rs 54 lakh on its day 11 at AP/TS box office.

      Worldwide Box Office (Day 11)

      Reports suggest that Venky Mama has slowed down heavily in centres outside AP/TS regions. According to reports, the movie is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 58 lakh at the worldwide box office on its 11th day of release.

      11 Days Collections (AP/TS)

      Meanwhile, reports doing the rounds reveal that Venky Mama has minted a share of around Rs 26.36 crore from the 11 days of run in AP/TS regions. If the movie maintains the same momentum over the weekdays, the film could easily reach the break-even mark within a few days. Let us wait and see what is on store.

