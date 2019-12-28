Venky Mama Box Office Collections (15 Days): Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Movie Turns Out To Be A Hit!

It has been a pretty good year for Tollywood with the film industry getting a good number of hits and now, Venky Mama, the Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer also have reportedly entered the list of the major hits of 2019. The multi-starrer movie, which released on December 13, 2019, has enjoyed a pretty good run in theatres and has now, entered the third week of run. Venky Mama has done a steady business in AP/TS regions despite facing competitions from two other releases namely Ruler and Prati Roju Pandage.

According to reports that are doing the rounds on social media, Venky Mama has collected a share of above Rs 34.5 crore from the 15 days of its run in theatres. A report also reveals that the film has made a share of around Rs 28.9 crore so far, which are very good numbers. If reports are to be believed, the film had to collect a share of Rs 34 crore to emerge as a break-even, which Venky Mama has reportedly achieved.

Reportedly, Venky Mama has kick-started the third week of its run in style with the film registering decent collections on the 15th day. If the reports are anything to go by, the Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer collected a share of Rs 34 lakh on the 15th day, which is again very promising numbers. The film is continuing its run in a good number of centres and now, it seems like Venky Mama is all set to enjoy yet another strong weekend. Moreover, the film is also expected to fetch decent numbers during the New Year Holidays as well. Let us wait and see what is on store.