Venky Mama Box Office Collections (4 Days): Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Movie Registers Good Numbers!

First Weekend Collections

Venky Mama enjoyed a pretty strong weekend with the film maintaining an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday. According to reports, the movie made a share of around Rs 17.46 crore from the first three days of run. Meanwhile, reports reveal that the film managed to collect around Rs 21.56 crore on its first weekend at the worldwide box office.

The Monday Test

However, the film had to score good marks for the Monday test and all eyes were on the figures that the movie would register on the fourth day. Initial reports reveal that the film has registered good collections on Monday.

Day 4 Collections

Going by the reports, the film had only witnessed pretty admissible drop on the fourth day. According to reports doing the rounds on social media, Venky Mama went on to collect around Rs 2.36 crore on its first Monday at the AP/TS box office. It has taken its four-day tally in AP/TS regions to around Rs 19.82 crore.

Worldwide Collections

Meanwhile, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 2.69 crore on its fourth day at the worldwide box office. As mentioned above, Venky Mama is expected to have made a share of Rs 24.25 crore from four days in total. The film is moving in the right direction and has all the chances to emerge as a hit at the box office.