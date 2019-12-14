    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Venky Mama Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Grand Welcome For Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Movie!

      By Staff
      |

      Venky Mama has just come into theatres and it has started to create waves at the box office. The Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer may have opened to mixed reviews from the critics but the opening day collections reveal that audiences have given the movie a thumbs up. According to reports that have been doing the rounds, the film is expected to have collected a share of over Rs 6.5 crore on its first day at the AP/TS box office. Read Venky Mama box office collections day 1 report to know more.

      Amazing Occupancy Rates

      Reports reveal that the film registered impressive occupancy rates on its day 1. It is being said that the occupancy rates for the evening shows were on the higher side with family audiences pouring in to theatres.

      Worldwide Collections

      Venky Mama has made a huge release across the globe. Reports suggest that the movie has made a decent opening at the USA box office as well. In total, Venky Mama is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 8 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office.

      Career-Best Opening

      If reports are to be believed, Venky Mama has overtaken the day 1 collections of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya's previous movies namely F2 and Majili respectively. Moreover, it is also being reported that Venky Mama has turned out to be the career-best openers for both the stars so far.

      A Befitting Start

      According to various reports, Venky Mama's worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 33 crore and the movie has to collect a share of Rs 34 crore to break-even at the box office. Well, it is indeed a befitting start for the movie and Venky Mama is expected to collect more on Saturday and Sunday as well.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 9:27 [IST]
