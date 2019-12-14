Venky Mama Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Grand Welcome For Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Movie!

Amazing Occupancy Rates

Reports reveal that the film registered impressive occupancy rates on its day 1. It is being said that the occupancy rates for the evening shows were on the higher side with family audiences pouring in to theatres.

Worldwide Collections

Venky Mama has made a huge release across the globe. Reports suggest that the movie has made a decent opening at the USA box office as well. In total, Venky Mama is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 8 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office.

Career-Best Opening

If reports are to be believed, Venky Mama has overtaken the day 1 collections of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya's previous movies namely F2 and Majili respectively. Moreover, it is also being reported that Venky Mama has turned out to be the career-best openers for both the stars so far.

A Befitting Start

According to various reports, Venky Mama's worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 33 crore and the movie has to collect a share of Rs 34 crore to break-even at the box office. Well, it is indeed a befitting start for the movie and Venky Mama is expected to collect more on Saturday and Sunday as well.