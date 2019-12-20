    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Venky Mama Box Office Collections (First Week): A Good Outing!

      By Staff
      |

      Venky Mama, which released in theatres on December 13, 2019 was the first among the major releases lined up for the vacation season ahead. The Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer made the best use of the early release as the film reportedly fetched decent collections over the first weekend. Now, the film has successfully completed the first week of run in theatres across the globe and some of the reports that are doing the rounds reveal that the film has collected a share of around Rs 28.18 crore from the worldwide box office.

      Over The Weekdays

      Over The Weekdays

      As everyone knows, Venky Mama enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office and collected record figures. The film maintained good occupancy rates on the weekdays also but still Venky Mama faced decline in collections with each passing day.

      Day 7 Collections

      Day 7 Collections

      If reports are to be believed, Venky Mama went on to collect a share of around Rs 0.75 crore on its seventh day from AP/TS regions. On the other hand, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 0.93 crore from the worldwide box office on day 7.

      7 Days Collections

      7 Days Collections

      If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Venky Mama is expected to have collected a share of above Rs 23 crore from the first seven days of run in AP/TS regions. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross of the film so far is expected to be over Rs 44 crore.

      The Way Ahead

      The Way Ahead

      The film has had a decent outing so far and the reports say that the movie has to collect around Rs 34 crore share in total to break-even at the box office. Venky Mama is expected to pick-up pace over this weekend and the film will have to do well to emerge as a hit at the box office. Let us wait and see what is on store.

      Read more about: venky mama
      Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue