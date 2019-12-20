Venky Mama Box Office Collections (First Week): A Good Outing!

Over The Weekdays

As everyone knows, Venky Mama enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office and collected record figures. The film maintained good occupancy rates on the weekdays also but still Venky Mama faced decline in collections with each passing day.

Day 7 Collections

If reports are to be believed, Venky Mama went on to collect a share of around Rs 0.75 crore on its seventh day from AP/TS regions. On the other hand, the film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs 0.93 crore from the worldwide box office on day 7.

7 Days Collections

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Venky Mama is expected to have collected a share of above Rs 23 crore from the first seven days of run in AP/TS regions. Meanwhile, the worldwide gross of the film so far is expected to be over Rs 44 crore.

The Way Ahead

The film has had a decent outing so far and the reports say that the movie has to collect around Rs 34 crore share in total to break-even at the box office. Venky Mama is expected to pick-up pace over this weekend and the film will have to do well to emerge as a hit at the box office. Let us wait and see what is on store.