Venky Mama Full Movie Leaked Online, Akkineni Fans Upset

      The eagerly awaited Venky Mama, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh in the lead, hit screens on Friday (December 13, 2019), creating a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. The KS Ravindra-helmed movie clicked the target audience despite receiving mixed reviews, giving the Akkineni Army a moment to cherish. Now, it is in the limelight for a shocking reason. According to reports, Venky Mama has been leaked online on a notorious website and is available for free download. The pirated version is reportedly of 'good quality' and this has ruffled a few feathers.

      Many feel, the leak will affect the flick's box office collections over the weekend, which is quite unfortunate

      Meanwhile, Venky Mama has grabbed plenty of attention on social media. Here, are the top reactions to the movie.

      Srikanth @srikanth_ss5

      Watched #VenkyMama 😍

      Simply we can say it's One Man Show #VenkateshDaggubati 👌

      @chay_akkineni

      performed well👍 Bond b/w Mama n Alludu big plus🥰

      @MusicThaman

      music n BGM big plus 🙏

      @RaashiKhanna

      @starlingpayal

      did well💗 Happy entante Lastlo maa

      @Samanthaprabhu2

      vachndi😍

      Sai Chiru @SaiChiru_MG

      #VenkyMama Movie I have watched today movie good Entertainment,

      Emotional, Action movie #Venkatesh Sir

      @chay_akkineni

      Sir Acting 👌👏

      @RaashiKhanna

      Madem

      @starlingpayal

      Madem Super Acting done 👏

      @MusicThaman

      Sir Music & BGM 🎹🥁👌

      @dirbobby

      Sir Direction 👌

      Overall movie is 👌👏

      Nanduri Ramana @NanduriRamana

      It's just super hit and it's on 🔥.. full commercial entertainer with well balanced on all crafts and also on all characters #venkymama congratulations!

      Harsha #SLN @HarshaTweetz

      #VenkyMama - Venky's One man show all the way..👌🔥

      A one Time Watchable Commercial Flick Which is Purely Aimed at the Single Screen Audience (B, C Centres)

      #VenkateshDaggubati #ChayAkkineni #ThamanSS

      2.75 / 5 👍

      Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess

      #VenkyMama - Except Venky's screen presence film falls flat in every aspects. Chai's characterizarion is not strong. No scope for heroines. Gud music. Oldage story, sloppy screenplay. Avg 1st hlf & Bad 2nd hlf. Climax military portion s too much. Neither Engaging nor Entertaing

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 17:16 [IST]
