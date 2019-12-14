Venky Mama Full Movie Leaked Online, Akkineni Fans Upset

The eagerly awaited Venky Mama, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh in the lead, hit screens on Friday (December 13, 2019), creating a great deal of buzz among movie buffs. The KS Ravindra-helmed movie clicked the target audience despite receiving mixed reviews, giving the Akkineni Army a moment to cherish. Now, it is in the limelight for a shocking reason. According to reports, Venky Mama has been leaked online on a notorious website and is available for free download. The pirated version is reportedly of 'good quality' and this has ruffled a few feathers.

Many feel, the leak will affect the flick's box office collections over the weekend, which is quite unfortunate

Meanwhile, Venky Mama has grabbed plenty of attention on social media. Here, are the top reactions to the movie.