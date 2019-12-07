Venky Mama Pre-release Business: Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya Movie Strikes A Good Deal!

Venky Mama is one among the big releases of December 2019 and the movie has been slated for a release on December 13, 2019. Expectations are pretty high on this multi-starrer, which features Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. According to reports that are doing the rounds, the movie's theatrical rights for all areas have been sold. It is being said that the film has struck a good deal and has fetched around Rs 32.4 crore in the form of theatrical rights alone.

Going by one of the reports, the much-awaited film's theatrical rights for Andhra regions have been sold for around Rs 26.65 crore. Earlier, rumours had come in that the film's Ceeded rights have been sold for Rs 5.4 crore, which was reportedly higher than the pre-release business done by Ruler and Prati Roju Panduga, two other movies that will be hitting theatres in December.

Meanwhile, the overseas rights of Venky Mama have reportedly been sold for an amount of Rs 3 crore. On the other hand, it is being rumoured that the movie has bagged around Rs 2.75 crore in the form of theatrical rights in ROI. In total, the Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya movie is said to have done a pre-release business of around Rs 32.4 crore in the form of worldwide theatrical rights alone. Take a look at the split-up here.

Area Pre-release Business Nizam Rs 7.5 crore Andhra Rs 13.75 crore Ceeded Rs 5.4 crore AP/TS (Total) Rs 26.65 crore ROI Rs 2.75 crore Overseas Rs 3 crore Worldwide Total Rs 32.4 crore

According to reports, Venkatesh's previous release F2 had minted around Rs 34 crore in terms of worldwide theatricals. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili's theatrical rights were sold for around Rs 21 crore.

Venky Mama features Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the leading ladies. The film's pre-release event will be held this evening in Hyderabad. All the major stars of the film will be attending the event. According to reports, the much-awaited trailer of the movie will be unveiled during the pre-release event.

(Source: Track Tollywood)