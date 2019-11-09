Venky Mama Out Of The Sankranthi Race? Is This The New Release Date?

Venky Mama is another multi-starrer Telugu movie on the way. Good expectations are surrounding this film starring Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. A lot of rumours were doing the rounds regarding the release date of this flick. However, a few reports that have been doing the rounds on Twitter say that the team has almost fixed the release date of the film. Rumour has it that the Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya's movie will be hitting theatres on December 06, 2019.

At first, reports said that Venky Mama will be releasing on December 13, 2019. Later, there were speculations that the team is planning to postpone the movie to January as a Sankranthi release but the latest reports have a different picture to give. Hence, it is being believed that the movie is now out of the Sankranthi race.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that the team might officially announce the release date of the movie soon. Well, it seems like December 6, 2019, will be a good release date for the movie. As of now, no other biggie has been scheduled to hit theatres on the same day. If the film releases on the first week of December, it will also help the movie is getting a long window at the box office, especially before the arrival of Christmas releases. A lot of movies are expected to hit theatres on December 20, 2019.

Through Venky Mama, Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya would be doing a full-length movie together. Earlier, they had shared the screen space in the movie Premam, in which Venkatesh had played a cameo role. Venky Mama has been directed by KS Ravindra and the movie is expected to be a perfect family entertainer. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput will be seen playing the leading ladies in this film. The posters and the promos released by the team have already gained widespread attention among the movie buffs.