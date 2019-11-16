    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Venky Mama Team Zeroes In On Venkatesh's Birthday As The Film's Release Date?

      By Staff
      |

      While the confusion surrounding the release date of Venky Mama continues, a brand new update regarding the film has come out, which is sure to leave Venkatesh fans much excited. If the reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Venky Mama team is eyeing to release the film on Venkatesh's birthday (December 13, 2019). It is being speculated that the makers of the film will be making an official announcement regarding the same within a few days.

      Venky Mama Team Zeroes In On Venkateshs Birthday As The Films Release Date?

      It would be a big treat for Venkatesh fans if the film comes on the special day and Venky Mama would be the perfect gift that they could get. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the film's release might get postponed to the Sankranti season. Later, updates came in that Venky Mama might hit theatres in the first week of December or during the Christmas season.

      However, it seems like December 13, 2019 will be the perfect date for the movie as it could avoid an unnecessary clash with Ruler and Prati Roju Panduga, which will hit theatres on December 20, 2019. At the same time, releasing Venky Mama on the second week of December will also help the film to get the benefits of the holiday season ahead.

      Yesterday (November 15, 2019), the makers of the film came up with the lyrical video of the song Yennallako. The song will feature Venkatesh and Payal Rajput in it and the retro-style theme has already garnered the attention of the audiences.

      Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh will be seen playing the lead roles in this movie, which looks like a perfect family entertainer. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput will be seen playing the leading ladies. Interestingly, if the movie gets released in December 2019, Venky Mama will turn out to be the second major release of both the actors in 2019. F2 and Majili were the previous releases of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue