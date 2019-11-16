Venky Mama Team Zeroes In On Venkatesh's Birthday As The Film's Release Date?

While the confusion surrounding the release date of Venky Mama continues, a brand new update regarding the film has come out, which is sure to leave Venkatesh fans much excited. If the reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, Venky Mama team is eyeing to release the film on Venkatesh's birthday (December 13, 2019). It is being speculated that the makers of the film will be making an official announcement regarding the same within a few days.

It would be a big treat for Venkatesh fans if the film comes on the special day and Venky Mama would be the perfect gift that they could get. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the film's release might get postponed to the Sankranti season. Later, updates came in that Venky Mama might hit theatres in the first week of December or during the Christmas season.

However, it seems like December 13, 2019 will be the perfect date for the movie as it could avoid an unnecessary clash with Ruler and Prati Roju Panduga, which will hit theatres on December 20, 2019. At the same time, releasing Venky Mama on the second week of December will also help the film to get the benefits of the holiday season ahead.

Yesterday (November 15, 2019), the makers of the film came up with the lyrical video of the song Yennallako. The song will feature Venkatesh and Payal Rajput in it and the retro-style theme has already garnered the attention of the audiences.

Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh will be seen playing the lead roles in this movie, which looks like a perfect family entertainer. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput will be seen playing the leading ladies. Interestingly, if the movie gets released in December 2019, Venky Mama will turn out to be the second major release of both the actors in 2019. F2 and Majili were the previous releases of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya respectively.