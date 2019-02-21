English
    Venky Mama Updates: Rakul Preet To Be Replaced By A Kannada Beauty For This Shocking Reason?

    Last year, actress Rakul Preet was roped in to play the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in the multi-starrer Venky Mama. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. Unfortunately, the film did not go on floors as planned and this upset movie buffs big time. In the meantime, Rakul agreed to play a crucial role in Manmadhudu 2, which has veteran actor Nagarjuna in the lead. This, apparently, left the Venky Mama team in a state of shock.

    Now, in a major development, the team has shown the door to the Spyder actress and zeroed in on Kannada beauty Nabha Natesh for the role.

    Venky Mama

    The makers apparently felt that as Rakul is doing Manmadhudu 2 with Nagarjuna, it would not make sense for her to work with Chay in Venky Mama. This is a rather shocking situation and it might upset Rakul big time.

    On a related note, Rakul had a bad 2018 as her only major release Aiyaary under-performed at the box office. She was last seen in the Kollywood film Dev, which hit screens on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2019). At present, she has the Kollywood biggie NGK and the Bollywood film De De Pyaar De in her kitty. She will also be seen in Marjaavaan and SK 14.

