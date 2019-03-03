English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Venky Mama Storyline: The Venkatesh Starrer Similar To This Mahesh Babu Film?

    By Staff
    |

    Nearly two months ago, actor Venkatesh became the talk of the town when the Sankranthi release F2 opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a hit. The film, directed by talented filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, saw him act opposite Tamannaah and give strong proof of his acting abilities. Its success created a buzz in the industry and proved that 'Venky' is still the man to beat.

    With F2 under his belt, Venkatesh has turned his attention to his next big film Venky Mama which also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The movie is touted to be a mix of emotions and humour and this has helped it create a buzz amongst fans.

    Venky Mama

    Now, here is an interesting update about Venky Mama. The buzz is that the film's plot is going to be a bit similar to that of the Mahesh Babu starrer Murari which revolved around astrological beliefs .Apparently, just like the Krishna Vamsi-directed film, Venky Mama too will focus on astrology.

    If this is indeed the case, then it might create a great deal of buzz amongst Prince fans for a variety of reasons.

    Venky Mama has Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna as the female leads.

    So, are you excited about Venky Mama? Comments, please!

    Read more about: venky mama mahesh babu
    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue