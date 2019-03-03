Venky Mama Storyline: The Venkatesh Starrer Similar To This Mahesh Babu Film?

Nearly two months ago, actor Venkatesh became the talk of the town when the Sankranthi release F2 opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a hit. The film, directed by talented filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, saw him act opposite Tamannaah and give strong proof of his acting abilities. Its success created a buzz in the industry and proved that 'Venky' is still the man to beat.

With F2 under his belt, Venkatesh has turned his attention to his next big film Venky Mama which also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The movie is touted to be a mix of emotions and humour and this has helped it create a buzz amongst fans.

Now, here is an interesting update about Venky Mama. The buzz is that the film's plot is going to be a bit similar to that of the Mahesh Babu starrer Murari which revolved around astrological beliefs .Apparently, just like the Krishna Vamsi-directed film, Venky Mama too will focus on astrology.

If this is indeed the case, then it might create a great deal of buzz amongst Prince fans for a variety of reasons.

Venky Mama has Payal Rajput and Raashi Khanna as the female leads.

So, are you excited about Venky Mama? Comments, please!