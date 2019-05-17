Veteran Actor Rallapalli No More

In an unfortunate development, veteran actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao passed away this evening (May 17, 2019) in Hyderabad much to the shock of countless movie buffs. The 73-year-old had been suffering from some health issues for the past few days which resulted in his demise. Rallapalli garu, as fans respectfully called him, began his career with the 1973 release Stree and began a new chapter in life. Thereafter, he acted in over 800 movies and became an inseparable part of the industry.

The Nani starrer Bale Bale Magadivoy was his last movie in Telugu. As expected, his sad demise left countless movie buffs heartbroken with several of them offering their condolences to his family members. Here are some of the reactions.

"Sr theatre artist n famous Tollywood comedian Rallapalli garu is no more, he died in a pvt hospital in Hyderabad sometime back. Acted in more than 800 movies n almost 8000 theatre plays. RIP," wrote journalist Nellutla Kavitha

"Legendary #actor Sri Rallapalli Garu is no more... We miss you sir, My your great soul rest in peace," tweeted Bhanu Prakash.

"Senior actor Rallapalli is no more. Today evening, he passed away in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was the first actor in my mind for a character, when I penned my first short. #RIP," said Ranjith Kumar.

Rallipalli's death is a big loss for Tollywood and we hope that his near and dear ones stay strong in this difficult time.