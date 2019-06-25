Veteran Actor Refused To Act In Mahesh Babu's Athadu Despite Being Given A Blank Cheque

A Revelation!

Writer Paruchuri Gopalakrishna recently revealed that he wanted Sobhan Babu to essay a key role in Mahesh Babu's Athadu but things did not work out as the veteran actor had already decided to retire from films.

His Exact Words

"Sobhan Babu led a disciplined life which is an inspiration for many. We planned to cast Sobhan Babu in a key role for Mahesh Babu's Athadu. However, Sobhan Babu already decided to retire from films."

He Refused A Blank Cheque

Paruchuri Gopalakrishna went on to add that the team even sent a blank cheque to Sobhan Babu, which he refused to accept.

"We had sent a blank cheque to Sobhan Babu offering the role in the film. However, Sobhan Babu didn't get tempted but sent back the blank cheque," he added.

About Athadu

Athadu, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, hit screens in 2005 and emerged a big success. The action-thriller revived Prince's career and helped him bounce back from a string of box office flops. Athadu featured Trisha as the leading lady. The buzz is that Sobhan Babu was offered the role of Mahesh's grandfather, ultimately played by Nassar.

A Busy Time For Prince

Mahesh Babu is currently going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in Maharshi that hit screens on May 9, 2019 and did well at the box office. At present, he has Sarileru Neekevvaru in his kitty. The film features Kodava beauty Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Prince'.