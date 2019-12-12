    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veteran Actor-Writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao Passes Away; Nani, Chandrababu Naidu Offer Condolences

      By
      |

      Veteran artist, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao passed away on Thursday, at the age of 80. He was admitted to the Lifeline Hospital in Chennai after falling ill, and breathed his last at around 12 PM. Rao was a well respected actor and writer in the Telugu industry, who had won several awards for his literary works.

      Veteran Actor-Writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao Passes Away

      Gollapudi Maruthi Rao made his debut as an actor in 1982, with the Telugu film, Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya, starring alongside Chiravnjeevi and Madhavi. He had also written the dialogues for the film. Some of the other memorable films he starred in were Kallu, Challenge, and Samsaram Oka Chadarangam.

      Actor Nani took to Twitter to offer condolences. "Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my favourites. The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered sir," (sic) he wrote.

      According to sources, Rao was suffering from age-related ailments.

      Former CM of Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu also offered his condolences and said, "As an actor and writer, his services were commendable. As a radio presenter, editor, commentator, author and actor, he was a man with multiple talents. Deep condolences to his family and fans."

      Gollapudi Maruthi Rao acted in over 250 films, and wrote several books and penned many screenplays. Rao's literary works such as Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu, Mahanatudu and others have won him many awards including state awards.

      ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan And Mahesh Babu To Come Together For Vamsi Paidipally's Movie?

      ALSO READ: Prabhas And Shankar Teaming Up For A Biggie? The Truth Is Out

      Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 19:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue