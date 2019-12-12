Veteran Actor-Writer Gollapudi Maruthi Rao Passes Away; Nani, Chandrababu Naidu Offer Condolences

Veteran artist, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao passed away on Thursday, at the age of 80. He was admitted to the Lifeline Hospital in Chennai after falling ill, and breathed his last at around 12 PM. Rao was a well respected actor and writer in the Telugu industry, who had won several awards for his literary works.

Gollapudi Maruthi Rao made his debut as an actor in 1982, with the Telugu film, Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya, starring alongside Chiravnjeevi and Madhavi. He had also written the dialogues for the film. Some of the other memorable films he starred in were Kallu, Challenge, and Samsaram Oka Chadarangam.

Actor Nani took to Twitter to offer condolences. "Gollapudi Maruthi Rao gaaru, one of my favourites. The way he spoke and the way he acted always felt so familiar and family like. You will always be remembered sir," (sic) he wrote.

According to sources, Rao was suffering from age-related ailments.

Former CM of Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu also offered his condolences and said, "As an actor and writer, his services were commendable. As a radio presenter, editor, commentator, author and actor, he was a man with multiple talents. Deep condolences to his family and fans."

Gollapudi Maruthi Rao acted in over 250 films, and wrote several books and penned many screenplays. Rao's literary works such as Rendu Rellu Aaru, Patita, Karuninchani Devatalu, Mahanatudu and others have won him many awards including state awards.

