Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Watches 'Sye Raa' With Chiranjeevi

According to reports, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu watched Telugu movie 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' along with the film's lead actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi on Wednesday. The Vice President's family members also joined him at the screening, which was held at Naidu's residence in New Delhi.

Apparently, Naidu complimented the cast of the film including Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and other stars for their laudable performances. He also found the direction impressive and congratulated director Surender Reddy.

After watching the movie, Naidu took to Twitter and stated that the movie was based on a rebellion against the British rule led by Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. He also stated that it has been a long time since he watched a good and inspirational movie.

Naidu also stated that after NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chiranjeevi is the best actor of this generation. Chiranjeevi, as a part of the movie's promotion, has been inviting top leaders to watch the movie. He earlier invited Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to watch the movie.

The multi-lingual movie, released worldwide on October 2, is reported to have so far done a business of over Rs 200 crore. Payrolled by Mammoth productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical drama, based on the pre-independence era. It showed the battle exploits of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. Uyyalawada is known for his rebellion against the British, a decade before India's first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged to death in 1847.

Other than Chiranjeevi and Amitabh, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati and Jagapathy Babu among others. The film hit the screens in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.