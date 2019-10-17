    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Watches 'Sye Raa' With Chiranjeevi

      By
      |

      According to reports, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu watched Telugu movie 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' along with the film's lead actor and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi on Wednesday. The Vice President's family members also joined him at the screening, which was held at Naidu's residence in New Delhi.

      Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Watches Sye Raa With Chiranjeevi

      Apparently, Naidu complimented the cast of the film including Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and other stars for their laudable performances. He also found the direction impressive and congratulated director Surender Reddy.

      After watching the movie, Naidu took to Twitter and stated that the movie was based on a rebellion against the British rule led by Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. He also stated that it has been a long time since he watched a good and inspirational movie.

      Naidu also stated that after NT Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chiranjeevi is the best actor of this generation. Chiranjeevi, as a part of the movie's promotion, has been inviting top leaders to watch the movie. He earlier invited Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, to watch the movie.

      The multi-lingual movie, released worldwide on October 2, is reported to have so far done a business of over Rs 200 crore. Payrolled by Mammoth productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical drama, based on the pre-independence era. It showed the battle exploits of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. Uyyalawada is known for his rebellion against the British, a decade before India's first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged to death in 1847.

      Other than Chiranjeevi and Amitabh, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati and Jagapathy Babu among others. The film hit the screens in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue