English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Video Of Balakrishna Thrashing A Fan Goes Viral; Star's Wife Gives An Epic Explanation

    By Staff
    |

    A couple of days ago, a video of actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna thrashing a fan went viral on social media which ruffled a few feathers. Moreover, with elections around the corner, NBK's aggressive behaviour became a topic of discussion in the political circles as well with the star's critics condemning his actions. During a recent event, the Legend star's wife Vasundhara Devi was asked to comment on the controversy.

    Defending her husband's outbursts, she said the NBK shares a lovely rapport with his fans and holds them in high regard. Justifying his actions, she said he hits them as he loves them a lot and added that his fans have no issues with his behaviour.

    Balakrishna

    Pointing out the softer side Balakrishna's personality, she said that the Nata Simha is a sensitive person who cares a lot for the poor and does everything in his power to help them. This is quite a bold reply and proves that Vasundhara Devi is one outspoken person.

    On the work front, NBK was last seen in NTR Mahanayakudu which bombed at the box office and emerged as the biggest flop of his career. The film, dealing with NTR's political career, also featured Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. After the elections, he is likely to begin work on his movie with ace filmmaker Boyapati Srinu.

    Most Read: NTR Biopic Vs Lakshmi's NTR Box Office Collections (Day 1): Ram Gopal Varma Beats Balakrishna




    Read more about: balakrishna
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue