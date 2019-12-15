Video: Ram Charan Dances With Farah Khan And Sania Mirza At A Party

The dashing Ram Charan is arguably one of the biggest and most popular young stars in the Telugu film industry. The 'Mega Power Star' enjoys a strong fan-following due to his lively screen presence, bindass nature and effective performances. During his career, the mass hero has starred in several big films and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. Now, 'Mr C' is in the limelight for an awesome reason. A rocking video, from the wedding reception of Sania Mirza's sister in Hyderabad is going viral, giving cinemagoers a reason to rejoice. In it, the Yevadu actor is seen dancing with Bollywood director Farah Khan and the Tennis star, having a blast.

Being an integral part of the prestigious 'Mega' family, Ram Charan usually makes only a handful of public appearances, which makes this video even more special.

Meanwhile, the star recently grabbed plenty of attention when he reacted to 'Mega' fan Noor Mohammad's death, saying he was an important part of his life.

"Fans are family. will truly miss our beloved family member Noor Mohammad Ji. His positivity & helping nature set a benchmark for the young generation. May you rest in peace,"(sic) he had added.

On the professional side of things, Ram Charan is working on RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, which has piqued the curiosity. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt too are a part of the biggie.

He is also producing Chiru 152, starring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead. The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, features Trisha as the heroine and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans.

Ram Charan might also be producing a film with Tollywood hero Prabhas, to be directed by the Janatha Garage filmmaker.