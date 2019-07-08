Vijay Devarakonda Reveals That He Wanted His Brother To Be Trolled!

At The Pre-release Event

The pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda's debut movie Dorasani was held yesterday (July 07, 2019). Vijay Deverakonda was the Chief Guest of the big function and his heartfelt speech was something that left everyone moved and impressed.

About Not Attending The Pooja Ceremony

It was noted by everyone that Vijay Deverakonda had not attended the Pooja ceremony of the movie. At the same time, he didn't share any updates of the movie on social media as well. This had caught everyone's attention. During the pre-release event, he revealed that he felt bad about not attending the Pooja ceremony and much more.

I Wanted Him To Be Trolled

At the same time, Vijay Deverakonda had a proper reason for doing so. "I wanted you to be trolled. I wanted you to be shaken up. I wanted people to make you doubt yourself. Only when you can take it up like a man and stand up and still have the confidence in you that you can survive in the industry," he said during the speech.

An Emotional Vijay

"I wanted it for you both (referring to the lead actress as well). I saw that you both were shaken up when things went sour. But, then I slowly saw you handling things confidently as I saw you speaking for yourselves and thus promoting your stuff," an emotional Vijay Devarakonda added.

The Support He Gave

Vijay Deverakonda turned emotional while speaking about the support that his brother had given. He mentioned that it was his brother who used to send money to his family, while he working in the US and it had helped release a lot of pressure from him.